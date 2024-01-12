Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back To Black’ Trailer Released

More than a decade after Amy Winehouse tragically passed away at the age of 27, the biopic about her life, Back to Black, has released its first trailer.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film stars Marisa Abela, who is known for her role in the HBO and BBC series Industry. Others starring in the film are Jack O’Connell, Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan, and Julie Cowan.

According to IMDb, Back to Black chronicles the life and music of Amy Winehouse. “Through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time,” the description reads.

According to The Guardian, Back to Black received the blessing of the Winehouse estate. It is being overseen by Winehouse’s father, Mitch. In the trailer, Abela’s Winehouse is seen getting a tattoo that says “Daddy’s Girl” on the left arm.

Amy Winehouse died in 2011. Her bodyguard discovered her at her residence. Months after her death, Winehouse’s reports came back, which showed she had a blood alcohol content of 416 mg per 100 ml. This is notably more than five times the legal drink-drive limit. Her death was ruled as alcohol poisoning.

Following the news of her death, the media quickly compared Winehouse to other musicians who have passed away at the age of 27. They were Brian James, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Jolin, Jim Morrison, and Kurt Cobain. Ultimately the group was coined as the 27 Club, due to all of them having their age of death in common.

What was also unique about Amy Winehouse’s death was, that the singer ended up breaking her second Guinness World Record. This was the most songs by a woman to simultaneously appear on the UK singles chart, with eight.

Amy Winehouse Once Reflected on Making Her Second Album ‘Back to Black’

According to MTV News, Amy Winehouse once spoke about how grateful she was to make her second studio album, Back to Black. “I’ve done a record I’m proud of,” she explained. “I like it a lot. And if other people like it… Cool.”

Among the songs featured on the album were her hit tracks Rehab, You Know I’m No Good, and Tears Dry On Their Own.

Huffington Post reported on the album’s 10th anniversary that it actually didn’t hit its well-known number-one spot immediately right away. It debuted at number three on the Official Albums Chart. However, it made its way to the top of album charts four separate times, including the week after Winehouse’s death.

What’s also really iconic about the album? It is dubbed the second biggest-selling album of the 21st century. It sold 3.6 million copies. Furthermore, this means that the album is certified 12x platinum.