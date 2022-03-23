Hendrix, Cobain, Winehouse, And More: How The Stars Predicted The Fate Of The 27 Club

Like astrology itself, the 27 Club pertains to the stars and is shrouded in mystery. While the types of stars might not be the same, these two phenomena have more in common than you might think.

That is, the former can offer deeper insight into the latter. The members of the 27 Club were human shooting stars: burning bright, moving fast, and dying young.

But as it turns out, a planet might have been partially to blame for the tragic deaths of these young stars.

The 27 Club

The 27 Club refers to a distinct group of artists who died at the same age. While members date as far back as the 1800s, Kurt Cobain’s death spurred the popular urban legend.

Cobain, a founding member of Nirvana, died at 27 in 1994. Music fans connected his death and the premature deaths of rock legends Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison between the years 1969 and 1971.

Other pop culture icons like Amy Winehouse and Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones also made this unlucky list. There are even more lesser-known artists, from soul singers to indie rockers to TV personalities.

The Significance Of The Stars

Admittedly, no 27 Club member’s cause of death reads, “bad horoscope reading.” Health conditions, drugs, the toll of fame, and several other factors led to these stars’ untimely demise. Still, there is something worth noting about their specific age.

Planetary returns refer to the time in which a planet physically returns to the same location in the sky it was in at the time of something or someone’s birth. The United States, for example, is currently experiencing its Pluto Return. This means Pluto has returned to the position in the sky it held on July 4, 1776.

No human will ever live long enough to experience their Neptune, Uranus, or Pluto return. These planets’ orbits are too long, outlasting the average human lifespan by decades. However, this is not the case for the other planets.

We experience the returns of the inner planets (plus Jupiter and Saturn) many times throughout our lives. One planet, in particular, disaffects us the most right around our 27th birthday.

Saturn’s Return

Saturn takes approximately 29 Earth years to complete one full orbit. Additionally, it takes around two and a half years for this ringed planet to move from one Zodiac to the next. Thus, a Saturn Return occurs every 27 years, specific to each individual’s natal chart.

This is especially significant within the context of the 27 Club because of what Saturn governs. Saturn is the planet of challenge, discipline, and tough love. It represents all things rigid and unmoving like one giant celestial roadblock.

When Saturn returns to the position it was in at our birth, its influence is reinvigorated. We are acutely aware of past, present, and future challenges. While some planets offer a broad, optimistic outlook, Saturn forces one to narrow their path or risk completely losing course.

It’s no small coincidence that Saturn Return occurs during particularly tumultuous times in our lives. The first takes place at the ripe age of 27—old enough to have lived a little, but young enough to yearn for much more. It marks the transition out of your 20s and into full-fledged adulthood.

Saturn Return happens again around the mid-fifties when many adults look ahead to retirement and post-career goals. Finally, a third Saturn Return is not totally uncommon in the early 80s, another transitionary stage of life.

Did Saturn Kill The Radio Star?

Is Saturn entirely to blame for the death of some of the greatest musical artists of all time? No, of course not—just like astrology isn’t the primary source of joy, success, satisfaction, or dissatisfaction in your life. It’s merely a contributing factor.

Saturn’s effects might not always be consciously known, but they’re definitely subconsciously felt. When we reach these pivotal moments in our lives, we can sense something amiss without ever knowing a specific cause. This can make facing these challenges head-on even more difficult.

Putting a face or name to an obstacle can make it more manageable. The universe isn’t out to get you; they’re just offering some tough love. By reframing these trials into an educational experience rather than an attack, we can mindfully navigate bumps in the road.

If you’re reading this and are older than 29, then congratulations—you’ve made it past your first Saturn Return. There will be another around your 54th birthday and again on your 81st.

It might feel like the stars are crashing down around you during this time, but even these volatile moments will pass. And in the end, you’ll be stronger for it.

