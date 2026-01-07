Amy Schumer Is “Moving Forward With No Regrets” While Modelling Many Bikinis

Amy Schumer began the new year by sharing a series of bikini pictures while promoting a message of self love.

On January 4, less than a month after confirming her amicable divorce with Chris Fischer, the comedian hit Instagram to upload a bunch of bikini pictures. Schumer is heralding in the new year by telling her 12.6 million followers to love themselves for who they are and to live a life of no regrets.

THe 44-year-old I Feel Pretty star noted that she wasn’t wearing any makeup in any of the photos, and there is no editing. She explained how her mom took the photos before a trip, and that the last photo she shared, of her in a “perimenopause” jumper at the airport, was taken while on the trip.

In the caption, she wrote, “let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.” The series of captions further explain her headspace, “#notfuckingaround,” “#perimenopause,” and “#csection.”

Celebrity Friends And Fans Flock To Her Message Of Self Love

Let’s face it, there’s nothing more intimidating than throwing your natural middle-aged body to the ruthless and spiteful internet. So I was rather thankful to see the overwhelmingly positive response to these photos.

Her celebrity friends and fans have come together to celebrate the candid example of self acceptance.

“Yess! Have always loved you! Happiness and self,” supported Jennifer Hewitt. “Love all the way!”

“You are gorgeous Amy!” exclaimed Courteney Cox.

“Driving in the Self love highway lane is everything. Full throttle babe,” added a third.

“You look amazing!” wrote one more.

It was only on December 12 when she confirmed her divorce from Chris Fischer in a now-deleted Instagram post. They were married for 7 years, having tied the knot in 2018.

She stressed that the split was completely amicable, making a sarcastic and satirical caption. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she concluded the message. Together, they have a son, Gene, who is six years old.