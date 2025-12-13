amy-schumer-is-getting-divorced.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are getting divorced after over seven years of marriage.

The 44-year-old Trainwreck star shared the news on Instagram Friday, posting a photo of herself, her chef husband Fischer, 45, and their dog on the New York City subway.

“Blah blah blah, Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer began in the caption to the post. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.”

“We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time,” she added, before diving into her signature brand of humor. “blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag a basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

Of course, Schumer’s high-profile pals jumped to the comments section to support her on her divorce.

“t’s so damn hard without having it be hard for the world to see… so when the world sees, I’ll just say be extra gentle with yourself. All love,” actress Sophia Bush wrote.

“Best announcement,” Bravo personality Andy Cohen added.

“Amy been there, never easy. Only YOU could make THIS announcement w/humor & love …. Wishing you BOTH the very best,” veteran broadcaster Gayle King wrote.

Amy Schumer Married Chris Fischer in 2018

Meanwhile, the former couple has been married since February 2018, after first being linked romantically in 2017. They have a son, Gene, born in May 2019.

“There’s nothing ugly. It’s a cohesive split. They’ve just been finalizing a few things,” an alleged source told PEOPLE.

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer back in February. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Schumer addressed the rumors of divorce on Instagram on December 1, writing: “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism.”

“Fingers crossed we make it through,” she joked at the time. “He’s the best.”

On November 11, Schumer removed all photos of Fischer from her Instagram profile. “I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she captioned a new post, per PEOPLE.