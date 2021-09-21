‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Sounds Off About Gabby Petito’s Fiance

The disappearance of Gabby Petito has enraptured a nation. The influencer went on the road a few months ago with her fiance Brian Laundrie, but she never came back. The former host of America’s Most Wanted, John Walsh, is something of an expert on crime. Here’s what he has to say.

True Crime In Real Time

As of one month ago, Petito was a completely unknown Instagram influencer trying to get a following. She and her fiance were hitting the road to do some van life road trip. One month later, and everyone in the country knows her name. Perhaps it was Serial, or even as far back as the outlaw Jesse James, but the love of true crime meant Petito’s disappearance in Wyoming has not gone unnoticed.

The police say Petito’s fiance Laundrie is a person of interest. Folks following the case are obsessing over his movements. As more and more evidence comes out, including some horrific 911 calls and body cam footage, a clear image of domestic abuse is emerging.

John Walsh Chimes In

Walsh is an anti-crime advocate who hosted America’s Most Wanted from 1988 until 2013. He now hosts In Pursuit With John Walsh. He’s devoted nearly his entire life to bringing criminals and abusers to justice, so he’s an interesting person to consult with on the Petito case.

Anderson Cooper did just that. In an interview on CNN, Walsh said the 911 call was “chilling” and “made me feel really really bad.” He said he was “terrified” that the police didn’t do more with the information they had.

Walsh called the situation “classic domestic abuse. He’s terrorized her not to tell the cops that he was the aggressor… it’s so sad because she might be alive today.” Walsh says the “public will solve this case,” and highlighted that he helped catch 1,400 criminals after law enforcement failed. He plans to highlight Laundrie on his show this coming Wednesday.

Where’s Laundrie?

Cooper asks Walsh how Laundrie could still be a free man somewhere when everyone sees him as a suspect. Walsh believes Laundrie is not a fool, and likely has some burner phones to stay undercover. He also suspects that his parents are continuing to aid him, which could make them guilty in the eyes of the laws as well.

Laundrie can’t evade law enforcement forever, Walsh believes. The police will find him eventually, and justice will be served. Only when that happens can Petito’s family have peace.