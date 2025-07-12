America’s Favorite Theme Park Revealed — and It’s Not Walt Disney World or Disneyland

Disney adults across America are no doubt crying into their Mickey Mouse mugs after their beloved theme park was completely passed over in a new favorite amusement parks survey.

For the third year in a row, Dollywood has been crowned “favorite theme park” in the country, according to the 2024 NAPHA Amusement Park Attractions Survey. Meanwhile, Disney fans are somewhere quietly wiping their tears with mouse ears, their very identities rocked to their core.

Per NAPHA, this marks the park’s third consecutive win, following similar accolades in 2022 and 2023. Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dollywood also shared the first-place title in 2021, tying with two other parks.

Perhaps it’s no wonder Dollywood dominated Disney yet again.

Dollywood features over 50 rides and attractions and welcomes more than 2 million visitors annually, per their website. The 150-acre park opened in 1986 when Dolly Parton partnered with Herschend Family Enterprises. It is Tennessee’s most-visited tourist attraction and one of the top 50 most-attended theme parks worldwide.

In fairness, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, was ranked the second-favorite theme park for 2024. Poor Disney fans… always a bridesmaid.

Disney Parks Left Out of All Other Theme Park Categories

According to the NAPHA survey, Dollywood was recognized as the second “most beautiful park,” ranking just behind Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Meanwhile, Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, was voted the top choice for traditional amusement parks by NAPHA members.

The Phoenix roller coaster at Knoebels Amusement Resort has once again claimed the title of “Favorite Wood Roller Coaster” for 2024, marking its 14th consecutive year receiving this honor, according to the NAPHA.

The NAPHA survey also featured categories such as “Favorite Steel Roller Coaster” and “Best New Attraction.” Cedar Point’s Millennium Force claimed the title of favorite steel coaster, while Six Flags Great Escape’s The Bobcat was recognized as the best new attraction.

According to NAPHA, its members each have experience with an average of over 130 different parks.

Better luck next year, Disney Parks acolytes…