American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Deletes NSFW Caption From Risque Bikini Pic On Instagram

Things are getting steamy in here!

American Pickers star and burlesque dancer Danielle Colby took to Instagram to show off her curves this Thursday. Colby, known for her fierce stance on body positivity, has never shied away from posting barely-there beach snaps to her audience.

In a tiny black bikini that showed off her hip tattoos, the star posed half-submerged in a body of water. In the snap, Colby also placed both of her hands on her hips, further exposing her bottom. Spicy!

The self-proclaimed, “Queen Of Rust’s” photo caption initially read, “Happy hump day! I have been so happy to be home with my family but I am definitely ready to be back in the ocean.”

Soon after posting, Colby changed the caption, writing, “Sometimes you just have to grab life by the horns… or butt?”

She then added, “See the full photo set on Patreon.”

No judgment here! Get your bag, girl.

The Grim Future of American Pickers

When Colby isn’t flaunting her stunning figure on the beach, she’s working at Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz’s antique shop locations. However, American Pickers’ recent ratings slump coupled with Mike Wolfe’s talks of retirement may end the show’s near 13-year run.

A friend of Mike Wolfe’s told the U.S. Sun, “I don’t know how long the show will last. I don’t know how long Mike and Robbie want to do this. I think they would like to retire at some point. It’s been 12 years.”

“It’s a strain on your life,” the friend continued, “They’ve done this a long time. When they’re around, it’s ‘Ah, we’re on the road again. I ain’t got time to do this, I ain’t got time to do that.”

“It’s a love-hate like with any job. Some days you don’t wish you had that job and you could do whatever you wanted. Some days you’re all excited about your job,” the friend finished.

In the meantime, the American Pickers stars have been promoting their own career ventures. Wolfe has shared his plans to restore a classic gas station in Tennesee, while Colby has advertised her upcoming burlesque projects.