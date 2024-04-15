‘American Idol’ Star Emmy Russell Duets With Willie Nelson’s Son at CMT Memorial Concert

Two members of country music royalty linked up on stage for the first time. Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Luka Nelson, the son of Willie Nelson, performed together. The performance was part of a memorial concert put on by CMT.

Before their performance, Emmy Russell noted how it was the first time she performed without her grandmother there to bring her on stage. Loretta Lynn passed away in October 2022.

“She always stood in the corner and called me onstage,” she said. “It’s the first time that she’s not here to look at me with her proud eyes. It’s just special. Thank you for listening.”

Lynn’s Granddaughter Wants to Create Own Legacy

Russell is one of the fan-favorites on this season of American Idol. She wowed judges with her audition this season.

Loretta Lynn is a country music legend. So it is not likely that Russell will be able to distance herself from her late grandmother’s legacy. But the singer does insist that she is trying to create her own.

“I used to run from my family heritage and wanna make my own path,” Russell said. “I feel a deep conviction to thank, accept, and celebrate her, cause she believed in me from the start before anyone did. Not ashamed anymore. She was never ashamed of me… I’m a granddaughter, and I’m Emmy… it’s all a part of me!”

Country Legend’s Daughter Comes to Beyonce’s Defense

Beyoncé released Act Two of her Renaissance series on March 29. The second act of her critically acclaimed album pays homage to her roots in the country genre. However many have shown disdain about her trying her hand with country music. But legendary country music singer June Carter Cash’s daughter, Carlen, recently defended the Grammy Winners choice.

“I am here to let Beyoncé and all those nay-sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does,” she said.

“I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow our hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music. Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those nay-sayers become Bey sayers.”