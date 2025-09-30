‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Kissed Katy Perry And Was Convicted Of Heinous Crime Hit With Extreme Release Rules

Benjamin Glaze, the 26-year-old former American Idol contestant who kissed Katy Perry in a viral albeit controversial moment, was convicted and sentenced for possessing child pornography. Now, his release conditions have been revealed, and they are extreme.

As previously reported, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) shared that Glaze pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material on September 15. As a result, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years suspended.

However, his release conditions paint an extreme picture appropriate to the crime he was convicted of, far beyond being registered as a sex offender.

As per court documents obtained by TMZ, Glaze is banned from consuming pornography, visiting strip clubs, sex shops, massage parlors, or adult theaters. He is also prohibited from calling sex hotlines or picking up hitchhikers.

Two other conditions are the harshest. First, he needs to submit himself to a penile plethysmography test. This test involves using a device to measure a subject’s arousal to various stimuli. Second, Glaze must take the Abel Screen. This test will measure how long his eyes focus on pictures of children compared to those of adults.

From Idol Contestant To Monster

As reported by Fox 23, the investigation into Benjamin Glaze began back in April 2024. Police were contacted by his mental health counselor. They said that the former Idol contestant had confessed to being addicted to child pornography.

The TPD then executed a search warrant on his residence. They managed to recover a smartphone that stored more than 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Glaze was arrested on October 18, charged with aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material.

Glaze quickly became viral back in 2016 when he was kissed by Katy Perry during his less-than-stellar American Idol audition. The then-19-year-old was kissed for the first time by the pop star. Controversy surrounded her for what many considered sexual harassment.

The rejected auditionee later told The New York Times that he felt “a tad bit uncomfortable” with the kiss, but would later defend Perry online, saying that she didn’t sexually harass him.