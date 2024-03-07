‘American Idol’ Coach Debra Byrd Dead at 72, Jennifer Hudson and Clay Aiken Pay Tribute

American Idol fans and contestants are in mourning. Longtime vocal coach Debra Byrd has passed away at 72.

Byred reportedly passed away at a California home. Currently, no cause of death was reported. Former American Idol contestants Jennifer Hudson and Clay Aiken paid tribute to the singer.

Hudson wrote on Instagram: “Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol. She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning! I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra.”

She also shared a clip from her time on the show.

American Idol alum Clay Aiken also mourned the singer. He reflected on the lessons that she taught him during his time on the show.

“I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that no one was a better mentor, coach, teacher, or champion to us Idol contestants than Byrd was,” said Clay Aiken. “No one spent more time with us. I’ll never forget her drilling into us how we needed to look right into the camera and connect with the audience at home. She was a light in so many lives. I am so lucky that I got to call her a friend.”

Debra Byrd Outside of ‘American Idol’

Outside of American Idol, Byrd toured with both Bob Dylan and Barry Manilow. She toured on Dylan’s “Hard to Handle: Bob Dylan in Concert” in Australia. Additionally, she acted on Broadway, most notably appearing in the role of Da Singer for Bring In ‘Da Noise, Bring In ‘Da Funk.

For her acting work, she garnered the Black Theatre Alliance Award nomination for Could It Be Magic. She also starred in Barry Manilow on Broadway among other productions.

Manilow paid tribute to Byrd and expressed his grief over her passing. He considered it to be one of the saddest days in his lifetime. More than just performers, Byrd and Manilow were also good friends.

“This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can’t wrap my mind around the fact that Debra is no longer with me,” he wrote via Deadline. “She was one of the most wonderful friends I’ve ever had. I will miss you forever, my love.”