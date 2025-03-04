‘American Idol’ Alum Accused of Underage Drinking, Causing Car Crash

An underage American Idol alum has been accused of causing a car crash while intoxicated.

According to TMZ, Colin Stough, 20, who appeared on American Idol season 20, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI), underage consumption of alcohol, and failure to exercise due care.

On Friday, Feb. 28, Tennessee Highway Patrol officers discovered an intoxicated Stough while responding to a single-vehicle crash on I-840 heading eastbound near the 37-mile marker in Williamson County. Stough was transported to a nearby hospital and was eventually arrested. He was released on bail not long after.

Hours before the accident, the former American Idol contestant shared an Instagram video of him singing one of his songs while walking in the woods. “I’m not perfect and will never claim to be. But I will admit when I’m wrong, and that’s a fact,” he wrote over the short video.

In the post’s caption, he also wrote, “Never let anyone hold you down for not being a certain way.”

The singer/songwriter shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

Colin Stough First Wowed the ‘American Idol’ Judges With His Rendition of Lynyrd Skynard’s ‘Simple Man’

The Mississippi native first entered the spotlight when he sang Lynyrd Skynard’s “Simple Man” for his American Idol audition. He remained a fan favorite throughout the show’s Season 21.

Former judge Katy Perry even called him the “Brad Pitt of Country Music.” “He’s got the taste and the song choice and the vocal ability,” she said.

Stough eventually became a Season 21 finalist and placed third behind runner-up Megan Danielle and winner Iam Tongi. After the show, Stough released his EP “Lookin For Home,” which featured six religiously-leaning songs.