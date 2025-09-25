American Airlines Passenger Duct Taped To Seat After Attacking Flight Attendant

After allegedly attacking a flight attendant, an American Airlines passenger was duct-taped to her seat. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada, police arrested a Las Vegas resident for allegedly assaulting and intimidating flight attendants.

Videos by Suggest

Woman Duct Taped To Seat During American Airlines Flight For Assaulting Flight Attendant

The wild incident happened on September 16 when passenger Ketty J. Dilone was aboard a flight from Punta Cana to Las Vegas with a connection through Charlotte, North Carolina.

On this flight, she allegedly “started to verbally threaten multiple flight attendants.” She even allegedly kicked a flight attendant and caused them to fall.

The best flight attendants could do mid-air was restrain her in her seat using zip ties and duct tape. Upon arriving at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, LA Metropolitan Police Department officers took Dilone into custody.

A fellow passenger also managed to capture the disruptive woman on video. She shared the viral video on TikTok, showing footage of the woman yelling at flight staff.

“I told you this sh*t is hurting me,” she screamed from a row behind the filmer. “You don’t know what the f**k I’ve been through b***h,” she repeated multiple times. Dilone went as far as to tell a flight attendant to kill themselves.

TikTok Of Disruptive Restrained Passenger Goes Viral

She went on a tirade, admitting some strange things that didn’t paint her in a good light. “You know what I did I put f***ing rat poison in my daddy’s coffee when I was 11, and it didn’t work.”

As the woman went on, the filmer turned her camera around to show her duct taped to the seat. “So if anybody wants to kill somebody put roach poison,” she continued. “But make sure it’s not expired and make sure you put a lot of it. Because it didn’t work on my daddy he just fell asleep.”

There was a brief silence before the lady got even more frustrated. “Okay show’s over,” she yelled, getting progressively louder. “Show’s f***ing over, show’s f***ing over!”

It’s a miracle that all of the passengers in the video kept their cool; it must have been a dreadful rest of the flight.

The police confirmed that they charged Dilone with one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of assault by striking, beating, or wounding. Her preliminary hearing is set for October 1. If convicted, Dilone could spend up to 20 years in prison.