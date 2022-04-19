Has Amber Heard’s Net Worth Been Impacted By Her Ongoing Legal Woes?

The ongoing legal battle between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been dominating the press for years, ever since their 2016 divorce brought to light allegations of domestic violence from both sides. The expensive back-and-forth of multiple defamation lawsuits has surely taken a toll on each star’s net worth. With the ordeal finally reaching trial this month, just how much does Amber Heard stand to lose?

Amber Heard’s Current Net Worth

It can be difficult, even for those heavily invested in the couple’s conflict, to keep track of all the information that is out there, so let’s start with this: As of 2022, Heard is reported to be worth between $8 and 12 million, which while impressive is still a far cry from Depp’s net worth.

The couple reached an initial divorce settlement of $7 million in 2016, but of course, this was before the $50 million defamation suit Depp brought against Heard for her defamatory 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

What To Expect

With the defamation lawsuit finally coming to trial, it’s tough to know what the outcome will be. Of course, if the court rules in Depp’s favor, Heard would essentially be sucked dry. It is important to note, however, that a separate libel case was filed by Depp against The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater,” and Depp ultimately lost the case in late 2020.

With just about everyone taking a side, is public opinion stacked against Depp? If so, he could be looking at a judgment of up to $100 million owed to Heard. Either way, both stars are at risk of losing most or all of their fortune through this messy legal battle. We will have to watch the remainder of the trial to learn the outcome.

More News From Suggest

Dave Chappelle’s Net Worth: How He Became One Of The Richest Stand Up Comedians



Hendrix, Cobain, Winehouse, And More: How The Stars Predicted The Fate Of The 27 Club



More Revelations From ‘Secrets Of Playboy’ Launch Accusations At Bill Cosby, Jim Brown, More