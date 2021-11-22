This Genius Amazon App Shopping Hack Makes Finding Desired Fashion Items 1000x Easier

How often do you see someone wearing a cute outfit on social media and think “Oh, I want those striped pants!” Or, “I really love that block print wrap dress.” Maybe you’ve come across entire looks that you’d like to recreate for yourself, accessories and all.

If you’re like me, it happens quite often. But trying to find those specific items—or something very similar—is easier said than done. How do you even describe what you’re looking for in the search bar?

Terms like “floral-print blouse” or “brown knee-length boots” are pretty vague. You might get lucky and come across exactly what you wanted. But that process can be time-consuming, there’s no guarantee you’ll find anything close to what originally caught your eye, and the items you found after all that work might be too pricey for your budget.

Well, I’m happy to report that this problem is a thing of the past because Amazon has a way for you to instantly shop every look that you want to copy.

Amazon Has A Genius Hack That Will Change The Way You Shop

I recently stumbled upon Amazon’s StyleSnap feature, and I’m in shock that I’m just now finding out about this genius hack. StyleSnap on Amazon lets you upload a photo or screenshot from your camera roll, and then the AI will instantly detect every shoppable fashion and accessory element of the photo.

Once StyleSnap has captured an image of the look you want to recreate, it will provide you with a number of Amazon options to choose from for each style element. This feature covers every last detail—including handbags, shoes, and other accessories—and then curates and sources the look for you.

From abstract designs to specific colors, prints, and patterns, StyleSnap will zero in on every detail of the look and start finding options. It’s like having your own personal shopper, which is something I didn’t know I needed.

Only On Amazon

The one limitation I should mention is that StyleSnap will only suggest items from Amazon. Yes, they do have a lot of brands available. But there are also many clothing brands the site doesn’t stock. So, if you are looking for something specific by a certain brand or designer, it’s possible you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Try It Now For Yourself

If you want to see how StyleSnap works, simply open the Amazon app on your phone and click the camera icon in the search bar. Then, all you have to do is choose StyleSnap to get started. If you don’t have any fashion pics to upload and shop, that’s ok! Amazon’s StyleSnap also offers up looks from fashion influencers for you to look through.

Using StyleSnap is extremely easy and the results will pop up quickly. If you like any of the options, you can click right through, add them to your Amazon cart, buy them instantly, and have them in your closet within hours.