You’ll Never Guess How Amanda Seyfried Got Her Start In The Spotlight

When you think of the beautiful Amanda Seyfried, you probably think of one of her iconic roles in Mean Girls, Mama Mia!, Dear John, or even her recent portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. However, overnight stardom is very rare, and everyone has to get their start somehow. Did you know that Seyfried began her modeling career on the cover of a young adult book trilogy?

An Early Start

According to Biography.com, Seyfried began her foray into the entertainment industry through modeling as a child. By the age of 12, she was employed as a model by the epochal early ‘00s clothing brand, Limited Too. This shoot was not her first, though. Seyfried lent her face to the Victoria Martin book series, written by Francine Pascal, a popular author of young adult books at the time.

Clearly, Seyfried has always had an ethereal, other-worldly beauty about her, and while these covers are a great first modeling gig, the young Seyfried seems to lack some of the self-assurance that comes with mega-stardom.

Such Great Heights

Today, Seyfried is pretty much a household name. Chances are, she’s won your heart with at least one of her many varying roles. In an interview with Deadline, Seyfried explained her expansive filmography as a “survival technique.” She elaborated, “I’ve been very deliberate about being as versatile as possible because there’s a weight to that–getting the industry to trust you, getting producers and directors and your peers to trust you, that you’re gonna perform whatever it is, you’re gonna be believable.”

There’s no doubt that this strategy has paid off for Seyfried, and it’s clear she’s much more comfortable in front of the camera than she was at age 12. Take this 2016 Allure cover as proof of her commanding presence as a model.

Current Day

Seyfried’s most recent win was her role as scorned scientist and businesswoman, Elizabeth Holmes, in Hulu’s biopic miniseries, The Dropout. Prior to this project, Seyfried starred in the drama A Mouthful of Air, released in October of 2021.

In addition to her bustling career, Seyfried stays busy with a family of her own: a five-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son with her husband, a fellow actor by the name of Thomas Sadoski.

While it’s hard to imagine a powerhouse like Seyfried ever had to prove herself, the book covers she graced give us a peek into her humble beginnings.

More From Suggest

Why Mark Ruffalo Credits His Wife For His Successful Career

From Model To Millionaire: The Truth About Elin Nordegren’s Net Worth

Blake Lively And Leighton Meester Have A Drastically Different Relationship Than Their ‘Gossip Girl’ Characters