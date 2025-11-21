amanda-bynes-responds-to-rumor-that-nickelodeon-producer-got-her-pregnant-at-13

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes is speaking out about a viral video claiming she was impregnated by a producer at just 13.

Videos by Suggest

This week, a TikTok video was making the rounds, claiming The Amanda Show star said she got pregnant by ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider at 13. However, Bynes told TMZ on Thursday that the video is completely fake—just old footage edited to look like a bombshell accusation.

Bynes confirmed the TikTok was not posted from her account. She explained that the creator edited together several unrelated videos—including a recent Instagram Story—to create “lies for clickbait.” The fake video cuts away before showing the man she is currently dating, making it seem like she is referring to Schneider.

The viral TikTok comes as Schneider faces ongoing backlash from 2024’s Quiet on Set, a docuseries that exposed allegations of abusive behavior during his time at Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider in 2010. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic)

Schneider is suing the producers for defamation, arguing the series falsely depicted him as a child predator.

Amanda Bynes Recently Shared That She Lost 20 Pounds with the Help of Weight Loss Drugs

Meanwhile, Bynes is prioritizing her health and well-being, sharing her progress openly with fans. The 39-year-old actress recently updated followers on her health journey, revealing she has lost 20 pounds with the help of Ozempic.

The All That alum shared in a November 9 TikTok that she’s “so excited” about her weight loss, explaining that she switched from Ozempic pills to injections after initially gaining weight.

“I’m 163 now…I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173. I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” she detailed.

Bynes shared that the injection is working well for her, adding, “I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me.” She also mentioned her goal to lose “about 15 more pounds” to feel “skinny and cute.”

In the comments section, the former Nick star’s fans were overwhelmingly supportive.

“You are so cute, no matter what size, Amanda!! I hope you do whatever you feel is best for you,” one top comment read. “As long as you’re doing it for YOU, then awesome job! But you’re beautiful no matter how much you weigh,” another fan added.

“That’s awesome!!! You should be proud of yourself, and don’t lose hope or give up. You’re doing awesome, Amanda,” a third fan offered.