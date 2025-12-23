Amanda Bynes Posts ‘Inspiring’ Paparazzi Photo of Herself, Claims to Have Lost 28 Pounds While on Ozempic

Feeling comfortable in her skin, Amanda Bynes posts an “inspiring” paparazzi photo of herself while claiming she lost 28 pounds while taking Ozempic.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, the Nickelodeon alum shared the photo, which features her walking down a sidewalk wearing a Lady Gaga t-shirt and ripped jeans.

“I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures [because] I was 180lbs,” she wrote. “But now I’ve lost 28lbs on Ozempic!”

Bynes then wrote, “I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

Amanda Bynes speaks out about a paparazzi photo of herself. Photo by Amanda Bynes/Instagram Stories

The former child actress revealed earlier this year that she was planning to lose at least 40 pounds.

“Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited,” she declared. “I’m 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome, so I look better in paparazzi pictures.”

Bynes then stated, “I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course.”

In early 2024, Amanda Bynes said she had gained weight while struggling with depression.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed,” she said at the time. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

Bynes then revealed her weightloss goal. “I weigh 162 lbs. right now and want to get back to 110 lbs.”

Amanda Bynes Once Said She Couldn’t Stand Her Appearance While Struggling With Body Image Issues

In a 2018 interview with Paper, Amanda Bynes was candid about her struggles with body image, which were triggered while working on her hit film, She’s the Man.

“When the movie came out, and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she said. “

The film, a remake of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, featured Bynes’ character, disguised as her brother, playing high school soccer after her team was cut.

Bynes noted the short hair and sideburns she had for the role were “a super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk.”

After working on the film, Bynes said she started experimenting with various drugs, such as ecstasy and cocaine. She sought to lose weight by using Adderall.

“I definitely abused Adderall,” the former actress admitted. She then said she started using the medication after reading an article that called it “the new skinny pill.”

“They were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin,” she said about the article. “I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.'”

She continuously used Adderall until Easy A. The film led her to quit acting altogether.

“I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid,” she added. “If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter. Real classy! But, you know, I was high, and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this,’ so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid.”