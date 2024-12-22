Amanda Bynes Foregoes a Bra in Racy Look: See the Pics!

Actress Amanda Bynes was recently seen flaunting it all in a cutout, braless black top. The cutout center was held together by a few rows of metallic butterfly pendants, as seen in pics obtained by The Daily Mail.

The She’s The Man actress was hosting an art show in L.A. She collaborated on the show with fashion designer Austin Babbitt, also known as Asspizza.

According to the outlet, the collaboration featured clothing designed by Bynes. The former child star previously graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

The event, which was held at a store called PLANTS + SPACES, was apparently a success. The art show sold out with celebrities such as Noah Cyrus in attendance.

Back in October, Bynes shared how proud she was of her accomplishment by posting in her Instagram story.

“My associate’s of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off,” she wrote.

Bynes also spoke about the collaboration with People saying that they are “working on doing a pop-up art show in December.”

She revealed that the show would have art and clothing. Bynes and Babbitt designed a T-shirt together that featured a drawing of a woman on the back, as well as a pair of shorts. All of the pieces were being sold on Babbitt’s website, asspizza.com.

Amanda Faces Unfair Scrutiny for Mental Health Issues

The actress has unfortunately faced a lot of scrutiny after her decision to leave acting behind in 2010. Bynes’ struggled through mental health issues, such as an eating disorder and substance abuse, which caused her to be placed under a conservatorship overseen by her parents.

The conservatorship lasted nine years, which Bynes was released from in 2022. She is now sober and has told fans that she’s working on losing weight. Bynes previously revealed that she gained 20 pounds due to depression.

“I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean,” Bynes shared on social media.