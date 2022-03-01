The Big Difference Between Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Battle And Britney Spears’

Amanda Bynes is the next celebrity who has moved to end their conservatorship, following Britney Spears’ famous case. Even though the news has just been made public, Bynes’ attorney says this move has been in the works for years.

The Conservatorship

Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, maintains that the former child star did not file to end her conservatorship because of Spears. He also said Bynes is doing this with the full support of her parents. “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship,” Esquibias told People. “She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Last year, a status report about Bynes’ health was filed and approved within the California court system. The next update was scheduled for January 2023, which caused some confusion. Esquibias clarified that this update did not mean Bynes’ conservatorship was being extended to 2023.

Bynes was first placed under the legal conservatorship in 2013, giving her mother, Lynn Bynes, full control of her legal and medical affairs. This decision came after the actress was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a fire in a stranger’s driveway.

Bynes was placed under another involuntary hold in 2014 and tweeted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2018, Bynes announced that she had been sober for the past four years, but checked herself into rehab shortly after that statement for an alleged “stress-related relapse.”

The Actress’ Progress And New Life

Over the last few years, Bynes has appeared to be in a much happier and healthier place. The actress graduated from Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019 and announced her engagement to Paul Michael the following year. The couple met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Now that Bynes’ mental health has improved, she is ready to end her conservatorship, but unlike Britney, Amanda Bynes has the full support of her parents. Esquibias stressed that Bynes’ conservatorship was always supposed to be a temporary measure and that the “significant progress” the actress has made has proven to her family that she is ready to regain control of her legal and medical affairs.

In addition to her engagement, Bynes is continuing to focus on fashion and is even said to be developing a fragrance line. However, she has not said anything publicly about a return to acting. With Spears’ recent success still making headlines, many are hopeful that Bynes’ conservatorship will be ended in due time.

