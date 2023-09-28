“Am I good? Wait, hold on!”: Kelly Clarkson Runs Offstage During Mid-Concert Wardrobe Malfunction

Here’s another wardrobe malfunction for the books:

Kelly Clarkson accidentally gave her fans a ‘peek’ during a performance at a venue in Minnesota.

While singing “Catch My Breath,” the 41-year-old pop-rock star kept grabbing the bodice of her black dress made of lace. A video posted to Twitter shows Clarkson nervously tugging the dress before she turned to her band and asked, “Am I good? Wait, hold on! Should I fix it?”

That’s when the band suddenly stopped playing while Clarkson continued to struggle with her outfit. Clarkson then brazenly announced, “I think my boob is showing!” to the audience before dashing off stage to fix her outfit.

After the minor setback, Clarkson returned moments later and put on a spectacular performance. Towards the end of the fun-filled night, Clarkson apologized to her fans.

“Thank you so much! I’m sorry for the show. Have a great night, y’all!”

Amused Kelly Clarkson fans have been commenting on the video with laugh-out-loud funny reactions to the American Idol alum amazing attitude about the situation.

One person tweeted: “New song title…Catch My Breast…😂😂”

Someone else wrote: “She’s so down to earth. Funny. She’s so cute and crazy.”

Clarkson’s “the show must go on” attitude added anticipation and excitement to an already eventful night for her fans. The Grammy winner has been doing exceptionally well following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

On an Instagram post from September 22nd, Clarkson revealed her “single and enjoying it” status during an Instagram Live.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single, Clarkson shared. “I have two kids, two dogs, three rabitts, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on. And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

After a two year long divorce process, definitely Clarkson has her reasons for not wanting to jump back into a relationship so quickly. Fans can rejoice in knowing that Clarkson is living her best life out here.

Shouldn’t we all?