Alyssa Milano’s Cure For Post-COVID Hair Loss Has Been A Well-Kept Thinning Hair Miracle For Years

When Alyssa Milano caught COVID-19 in April of 2020, she had basically every symptom. She reported a loss of smell, trouble breathing, body aches, weight loss, fever, and headaches. After a few months, Milano noticed lingering symptoms she listed in an Instagram post, which included, “vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short-term memory, and general malaise.”

In a subsequent Instagram post in August, the actress and activist explained another one of her long-hauler COVID symptoms: hair loss. In that video, the Who’s The Boss star combed through her hair with a detangler brush. As she did, she showed the camera the clumps of hair that came out while she brushed.

“Hi everybody, I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that is coming out of my head as a result of COVID,” she said in the clip. As she continued to brush her hair she stated, “One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19.” She held up the hair and ended the video stating, “Wear a damn mask.”

Milano’s Remedy For Hair Loss

Fellow actor, Kiersten Warren, best known to millennials as Alex on Saved By The Bell: The College Years reached out to Milano on Twitter in February. She explained that her mother was also suffering from COVID hair loss and asked if Milano had found a “therapeutic remedy” for her personal hair loss. Milano responded, calling out two brands that had helped tremendously: Nioxin and Nutrafol.

After the Charmed actress posted the hair loss video, Milano’s hairstylist, Lihn Nguyen, reached out to her. He recommended Nioxin to help with her extreme hair loss. According to Instagram, the celebrity stylist has since partnered with the brand to help his clients with, “COVID-related and stress-induced hair loss.” Nguyen has also given tips on helping prevent and combat hair loss in several Instagram posts. He recommended using Nioxin products in conjunction with eating a healthy diet, sleeping on a silk pillowcase, and brushing hair gently from the ends to the roots.

Nioxin: The Best Products For Hair Regrowth

Nioxin has a variety of products to help you with hair regrowth. If you are suffering from hair loss for any reason, be it COVID-related, stress-induced, or if you have a genetic predisposition for hair loss, Nioxin has a kit to help you. Different Nioxin kits are specifically formulated to target particular hair types and thinning progression. Whether your hair is untreated, color-treated, or chemically treated, Nioxin has a specific formula to target regrowth and to cleanse, moisturize, and thicken hair. Nioxin Systems 1-6 all target different hair loss progression, so it’s important to find out whether you have light thinning or progressed thinning. Contact your dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis.

Nioxin System 6 is formulated specifically for chemically treated hair with progressed thinning. Chemically treated hair includes hair that’s been bleached, straightened, or relaxed. And, as with all the Nioxin kits, System 6 includes a shampoo, conditioner, and scalp treatment. The other product, Nioxin Hair Regrowth Treatment, also helped Milano with her hair loss. The Hair Regrowth Treatment, which is applied twice a day, contains Minoxidil, the only FDA-approved ingredient for hair regrowth. The formula stimulates regrowth and reactivates dormant hair follicles.

Other Nioxin hair products that target different needs and encourage regrowth include Nioxin Niospray Strong Hold Hairspray, Nioxin Diamax Hair Thickening Treatment, Nioxin Night Density Rescue, and Nioxin Density Defend Strengthening Foam. The products have high ratings on Amazon, and all target different needs and problems. Nioxin products target scalp health, to create a foundation for thicker, healthier, and fuller hair.

Nutrafol: The Best Supplement For Hair Regrowth

Milano also named Nutrafol as a product that helped her with hair regrowth. Nutrafol helps with natural hair growth while supporting hormone health, and is backed by dermatologists and clinical studies.

Nutrafol Women’s Balance helps women who are experiencing hair loss due to COVID, stress, hormones, and many other causes. Ingredients in the supplement directly target root causes such as stress, hormonal shifts, lifestyle, nutrition, aging, and metabolism. In clinical studies, 80% of women saw better overall hair growth and thicker hair, and 73% reported an improvement in growth rate.

The medical-grade formula uses only natural ingredients. Included in the list of ingredients are saw palmetto, which reduces DHT in the body. DHT is a hormone that shrinks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. Curcumin is an antioxidant that targets aging, stress, hormones, and other environmental factors of hair loss. In combination with the other ingredients, Nutrafol has helped over 300k+ people with their hair loss.

Milano is one of many who’ve experienced this particular side-effect of COVID. While these particular products worked for Milano, it’s important to note that everyone is different. If you are experiencing hair loss for any reason, contact your physician to explore the root cause.

