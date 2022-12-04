Alyssa Milano And Whoopi Goldberg Clash On ‘The View’ Over The Future Of Twitter

The discourse surrounding Elon Musk’s take-over of Twitter has made its way to The View, and it’s fair to say that the hosts aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. Longtime host Whoopi Goldberg specifically clashed with actress Alyssa Milano while she was a guest on the show. Here’s what the two Hollywood fixtures had to say about the controversy.

Tensions Flare On ‘The View’ Over Twitter Takeover

Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Milano found themselves on opposite sides of the aisle on a recent episode of The View. Goldberg is often seen as the mediator on the popular daytime ABC show, however, she wasn’t willing to stand down while talking about Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter. Goldberg herself deactivated her Twitter account in protest of Musk, and it’s clear she was expecting her guest, Alyssa Milano, to do the same thing.

Milano has long been an outspoken advocate for the MeToo movement, and she even returned her Tesla when the sexual harassment allegations against Musk became prevalent. However, despite her previous protests, Milano has been adamant that she and her conspirators shouldn’t abandon Twitter just yet.

TRENDING: Under-Eye Bags Run In My Family, And With This Vitamin C Eye Cream You Wouldn’t Know

“We can’t cede that territory,” she said on the show. “It’s like a turf war now. That’s how I look at it.” However, Goldberg disagreed. Upon hearing Milano’s argument, the Academy Award-winning actress couldn’t help but interject.

“Nah. Not that [territory]. That one you don’t [have to defend]—there’s other ones you can come and grab, leave [Twitter] to them,” Goldberg said. “‘Because that’s what it’s meant to be now. It’s not meant to be any better than what we’re seeing.”

Whoopi Goldberg And Alyssa Milano Agree To Disagree

Of course, Milano had her own rebuttal. “If we’re not representing our side of the political discourse, aren’t we just saying, ‘You know what, you can have Twitter?’” she retorted. Joy Behar voiced her support for Milano, agreeing that leaving Twitter would be like “handing it over.”

Yet, Goldberg didn’t back down. “Some things you have to walk away from until you can get the control you need of it. Right now, there’s no way to get this control,” the Ghost actress calmly elaborated. “And so, find the ones that you can get and fix, and then come back and run that over. But do yourself a favor. Do yourself a favor.”

Once again, The View is reflecting a discourse that is sweeping the world right now, and it just shows that it’s not a cut-and-dry issue. People that agree ideologically will often disagree about what course of action to take. Everyone is currently in a state of uncertainty over the popular social media platform, and this discussion from The View just proves that in spades.

More From Suggest