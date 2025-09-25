alyssa-milano-undergoes-surgery-to-remove-implants

Alyssa Milano is getting some things off her chest… and having her breast implants removed.

The 52-year-old shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday in a hospital gown, tagging her plastic surgeon, Dr. Tim Neavin, and explaining her reasons for the surgery.

“Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me,” the Charmed actress wrote alongside the candid shot.. “I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.”

‘Charmed’ alum Alyssa Milano decided to remove her breast implants. (Image via Instagram / Alyssa Milano)

“And in doing so,” Milano continued, “I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”

The Commando actress, who shares daughter Elizabella, 11, and son Milo, 14, with ex-husband David Bugliari, said removing her implants felt like the right decision for her. However, she emphasized she doesn’t judge women who choose to keep theirs.

“What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them,” she insisted. “I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms.”

“Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful,” Milano continued in the lengthy post. “None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up, and they are gone. There is so much joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place.”

“Today, I’m my authentic self. Today, I’m free,” she concluded.

Later, the Who’s the Boss? star added a post-surgery update.

“I’m cozy in my bed, eating the food my mama made me. Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate the support,” Milano wrote.

In her post, the actress also acknowledged RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who openly shared her experience with implant removal due to Hashimoto’s disease.

“I’M THRILLED FOR YOU! The heal is real baby! See you on the lighter side,” a supportive Visage gushed in the comments.

“Always awed by you sharing your story and your journey,” actress Christine Lakin wrote. “Choosing what is authentic to you now and bravely being bold with your words and actions. You are always an inspiration,” she added.













