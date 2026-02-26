Sentenced Revealed After Man Convicted for Killing Dixie Chicks’ Laura Lynch

The man responsible for the fatal 2023 car crash in Texas that killed Laura Lynch, a founding member of the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, has been sentenced.

Lynch, the 65-year-old former singer of the band “The Chicks,” passed away just days before Christmas in a collision in Hudspeth County, about 70 miles east of El Paso.

Domenick Chavez, 33, was attempting to pass four vehicles on a two-lane highway when he crashed head-on into Lynch’s car. He was driving at speeds between 106 and 114 mph, according to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office, as reported by NBC News on Feb. 25.

Lynch was trapped in her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Chavez’s truck caught fire on impact, but he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Chavez has now been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, he admitted to driving recklessly when he caused the collision, NBC News reports. While alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Chavez’s license had been suspended after two previous DWI convictions.

“The death of Ms. Lynch caused profound sadness for her family, the Dell City community, and all those who appreciated her music. It is a loss made more acute by the fact that it happened just days before Christmas,” El Paso County District Attorney James Montoya said. “Our office will continue to hold accountable those defendants who choose to drive in an extremely dangerous manner.”

Laura Lynch Co-Founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989

Lynch co-founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989 with Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Erwin Strayer. After Macy left in 1992, Lynch became the band’s lead singer and upright bassist. The group changed its name to The Chicks in 2020.

The band released a joint statement following Lynch’s death.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks,” members Emily Robison, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines wrote alongside throwback footage of them performing. “We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together.”

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas, and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”