Donny Osmond Sued, Accused of Injuring Fan During Concert

A Donny Osmond fan is taking the “Puppy Love” singer to court after claiming a “life-altering” injury allegedly caused by a prop tossed into the crowd.

Joanne Julkowski from Illinois claims she suffered permanent eye damage after being struck in the head by a “lighted ball” during a 2024 performance at Harrah’s Showroom as part of Osmond’s Las Vegas residency, according to RadarOnline.

The lawsuit claims that a prop flew into the crowd and struck Julkowski on the back of the head, causing a series of injuries that led to retinal detachment and surgery. Julkowski filed the civil complaint on Feb. 10 in Clark County District Court, nearly two years after the incident involving the “Go Away Little Girl” singer.

The lawsuit claims that illuminated props are regularly thrown into the audience as part of the show’s interactive features.

Donny Osmond performs during the Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on July 12, 2024. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage)

The complaint argues that the lighted balls were, perhaps unsurprisingly, capable of injuring people when thrown forcefully, questioning whether anyone thought about safety before launching them into a crowd.

The lawsuit alleges the showroom was intentionally darkened when the props were thrown. The complaint states this was done to “reduc[e] visibility for patrons and limit[] their ability to perceive, track, and avoid the oversized, lighted balls moving through the crowd.”

Fan Suing Donny Osmond Claims They Required Surgery After Alleged Concert Injury

The lawsuit claims Julkowski suffered severe injuries, including a retinal injury to her right eye. This developed into retinal detachment, a serious condition that can cause permanent vision loss if left untreated.

The complaint states that Julkowski required surgery to repair the damage.

The lawsuit alleges that Osmond, his production company, and the casino failed to adequately protect audience members from foreseeable harm. Julkowski is seeking over $15,000 in damages for pain, suffering, medical expenses (past and future), as well as punitive damages, lost wages, and reduced earning capacity.

The 68-year-old “Sweet and Innocent” singer began his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, operated by Caesars Entertainment, in 2021. The show, which covers his extensive career, even includes a bizarre duet with an A.I. version of his 14-year-old self.

Osmond also performs a Broadway-style rendition of his hit I’ll Make a Man Out of You from Disney’s Mulan.



