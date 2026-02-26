thomas-rhett-shares-upsetting-health-update

Country superstar Thomas Rhett announced earlier this month that he had hearing aids put in after going “kind of deaf” in one ear.

During his recent appearance on the That Sounds Fun podcast, Rhett spoke about his current health woes. “I’m kind of deaf in this ear a bit,” he said, gesturing to his left ear. “And so I had to go get hearing aids as a 35-year-old man.”

He then said, “I wore them for like a week, and I looked at [his wife Lauren Atkins], I was like, ‘Is this legit what you hear all day long?'”

Atkins notably confirmed his suspicions, recalling the conversation by saying, “I can’t think straight, it’s so loud. I was like, ‘Babe, welcome to my life!'”

“I’m sitting there, just messing with the functions of my phone. I’m like, noise cancel, noise cancel,” Rhett said. “When I take them out, I’m like, ‘OK, this is normal again.’ But I’m just like, I just stand there, and I’m like, this is insanity.”

He further pointed out, “And we do not have a nanny, we do not have an assist, we have nothing… We don’t have a consistent babysitter. Since I’ve been off the road, there’s part of me that is like, ‘When are we going back? Can we just book some dates in March? I don’t care where they are!'”

The Country Singer and His Wife Preparing to Welcome Their Fifth Child

Rhett is dealing with his health battle as he and Atkins prepare to welcome their fifth child. The couple announced the pregnancy late last summer.

“Well, I was wrapping my head around being a dad,” Rhett sang in an Instagram video. “Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had. Now Lauren’s showing—got one on the way.”

He then sang, “That’s vei under 10. Hey, what can I say. Yeah, life changes. You wake up, ain’t nothing the same. Yeah, life changes.”

The couple currently shares four daughters.