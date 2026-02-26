‘Buffy’ Star Pays Tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg on the First Anniversary of Her Death

One year after Michelle Trachtenberg suddenly passed away at the age of 39, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late on-screen sister.

“I’m not sure how it’s been a year,” Gellar wrote in her recent Instagram post, which featured throwback photos of her and Trachtenberg. “I’m one of the lucky ones who has over 30 years of memories with you. From our first day on set together, to less than a year later, when you were already taller than me. But I first worked with [you] on All My Children.”

Trachtenberg appeared on the daytime soap opera as Lilly Montgomery from 1993 to 1996. Gellar portrayed Kendall Hart on the show from 1993 to 1995.

“I watched you become a star with Harriet,” Gellar continued, referring to Trachtenberg’s famous role in Harriet the Spy. “You were great to my kids. Countless kids bdays you attended even though I’m sure you had somewhere cooler to be. But most of all, when I think of you, that smile that took up your entire face and brought so much joy to others is what comes to mind.”

Gellar went onto add, “You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers.”

Trachtenberg reportedly passed away on Feb. 26, 2025. She was discovered by her mother at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex on Central Park South in New York City.

Trachtenberg’s Cause of Death Was Confirmed

Nearly two months after Trachtenberg died, the cause of the actress’s death was revealed.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Trachtenberg died of natural causes from complications of diabetes. Toxicology test results revealed additional clarity.

A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner further shared in a statement to PEOPLE the “amended determination was made following a review of toxicology testing results.” They further pointed out that toxicology testing can “be done without autopsy.”

The actress’s family previously objected to having an autopsy performed on her due to religious reasons. Instead of overruling the family’s wishes, the medical examiner limited the investigation to “external examination and lab testing.”