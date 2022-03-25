Alyssa Milano Posts Throwback Pic Of Leah Remini, Her Face Literally Hasn’t Changed!

Alyssa Milano recently reminded her Instagram fans of her longtime friendship with fellow actress Leah Remini. Remini and Milano met as child starlets on the set of Who’s The Boss? and later renewed their onscreen friendship in the short-lived sitcom Living Dolls. While Milano’s face has changed quite a bit over the years, Remini shockingly looks almost exactly the same.

Alyssa Milano Shares Jawdropping Throwback Photo Of Leah Remini

When you start your acting career as a child star, it’s to be assumed that your face will undergo quite a few changes as you age in the spotlight. Alyssa Milano launched her career with her role as Samantha Micelli in Who’s The Boss, but she’s not the only beloved actress to get her start on the 80s sitcom. Leah Remini appeared in only two episodes of the sitcom starring Tony Danza, but it was enough to score her a role on the spin-off Living Dolls, which she starred in alongside Milano and Halle Berry in her acting debut.

That sitcom, which followed Milano and Remini’s characters as they navigated the world of teenage modeling, was far from a critical success. In fact, it was one of the rare shows that earned an “F” rating from People Magazine and it was canceled after only 12 episodes. Despite its failed status, the show helped develop the careers of three of today’s most beloved actresses.

A Long-Lasting Friendship

Not only did the show help boost their careers, but it also led to a lifelong friendship that Remini and Milano clearly enjoy today. When Remini began coming forward about her and others’ traumatic experiences in Scientology, Milano gave her support in a very public way by tweeting that she’d be watching the bombshell documentary Scientology The Aftermath.

I love you. Always have and always will. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 30, 2016

More recently, Milano was apparently thinking back to the early days of her friendship with Remini, which might explain why she shared a screenshot of an old Who’s The Boss? episode guest-starring the King Of Queens star. The two then-teen stars were decked out in the height of late 80s, early 90s fashions of bright, bold patterns, and the biggest hair you could manage. It’s easy to see how Milano’s face has changed over the years, but it’s honestly a bit shocking how little Remini has aged.

Check Out The Pic In All Its Glory

Maybe it’s her expression, or maybe it’s the heavy-handed makeup that was favored at the time, but we literally can not see any difference between this screenshot and the way Remini looks today. Sure, she’s not exactly rocking giant scrunchies anymore, but otherwise, we’re left wondering if Remini has access to a time machine that we were unaware of.

