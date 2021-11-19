Almost 98,000 Pounds Of Raw Chicken Recalled After Reports Of Bones Pieces

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently announced that nearly 98,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products have been recalled. According to their press release, the recall is due to possible contamination after customers complained about bone pieces in their chicken burger products.

The Chicken Was Sold At Trader Joe’s

Innovate Solutions, Inc. initiated the voluntary recall once they were made aware of the possible contamination. The specific products in question were produced between August 16 and September 29. And so far, there have been no reports of any adverse reactions or illnesses due to consumption of the chicken patties.

The USDA says that the recalled chicken was shipped to retail locations across the United States, including Trader Joe’s. It’s possible that customers still have some of these chicken patties in their freezer, and that concerns the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Details

The recalled raw ground chicken patty products can be identified by their establishment number — EST. P-8276, which is located near the USDA inspection mark. The specific items that have been recalled are:

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers: 1-pound cardboard packages with four pieces Lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671 or 2721 (located on the label)

Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders: 9-pound bulk-pack boxes with 72 pieces Lot codes 2361 or 2631 (located on the label)



What If The Recalled Chicken Is In Your Freezer Right Now?

If you discover that you have the recalled chicken products in your freezer, the FSIS advises you to not eat them. Instead, they urge you to throw the recalled products away. Or, you can return them to the place of purchase and get a full refund.

Anyone who has concerns about an illness or injury due to the recalled chicken should contact their health provider. Consumers who have questions for Innovative Solutions, Inc. can call the company president, Frank Sorba, at 206-365-7200. Or, they can email him at [email protected].

Customers who have questions about food safety can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854). There’s also a live chat available via ASK USDA on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (eastern time).

If you need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, you can access the FSIS Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.