Alma Powell, Wife of Late Secretary of State Colin Powell, Dead at 86

Alma Powell, the wife of late Secretary of State Colin Powell, is dead at the age of 86.

According to CNN, Alma’s death was confirmed by Peggy Cifrino, the former diplomat’s chief of staff and family spokesperson.

The Powells had three children: Michael, Linda, and Annemarie. Their kids shared a heartfelt message about the loss of their mother.

“Alma was the grounding force of our family,” they told CNN. “During childhoods marked by constant moving to new homes, we always felt secure, because home was wherever she stood.”

Alma and Colin were married for almost 60 years, with Alma supporting her husband’s political and military careers.

“She was an exemplary role model for us and for the world. She served our country, alongside our father, with intelligence and grace,” their children continued. “We will miss her terribly but take comfort in the fact that she had a life so well-lived and is reunited with our father.”

As previously reported by CNN, Alma and Colin met on a blind date in 1961 just before Colin was deployed to Vietnam. Still, she stood beside him through it all.

“Part of who I am is because of my career as a military wife. I think of the military as family,” Alma said in a 2006 interview. “During the course of our young lives, he was often away. … So, like many military spouses today, you’re essentially a single parent.

“Your job was to make a home wherever you were,” Alma continued, echoing the same sentiment her children shared. “Home was where we were as a family, wherever that was.”

Just a few months before his death, Colin spoke with The Post about his wife and her undying support.

When journalist Bob Woodward asked him, “Who was the greatest man, woman or person you have ever known?”, Colin replied, “It’s Alma Powell.”

“She was with me the whole time,” he explained. “We’ve been married 58 years. And she put up with a lot. She took care of the kids when I was, you know, running around. And she was always there for me and she’d tell me, ‘That’s not a good idea.’ She was usually right.”