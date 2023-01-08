Allison Williams Is Amazed At The ‘Amount Of Stuff [She] Can Get Done In 30 Minutes’ After Becoming A Mother

Motherhood is certainly a game changer. Just ask Allison Williams, star of the new horror movie M3GAN. After giving birth to her son Arlo last winter, the 34-year-old actress can’t believe how different life is since becoming a parent. She’s also amazed at just how much she is able to get done in 30 minutes now that she’s a mom.

Known for playing Marnie Michaels in the hit HBO show Girls, the actress recently opened up in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on TODAY about her new role in the horror film M3GAN as well as her other new role: mom.

As the actress shared how she is adjusting to motherhood, she admitted that becoming a parent has changed everything for her.

As Williams said, “Literally everything” is different since becoming a mom. “Everything is unrecognizable to me now,” the actress remarked.

Williams went on to share, “I had some friends who were like, ‘Most of the things stayed the same, a couple of things about my routine shifted.’” After hearing this about motherhood, the actress was surprised to find the opposite is true for her. In fact, “It’s all different. I don’t know how people do it any other way.”

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts To Her Mom’s Movie Being Named The Best Of All Time

For the Girls star, motherhood has also changed what’s important to her. Turns out, Arlo is now the only thing she ever thinks about.

“He is adorable,” Williams shared. “I’m very proud. I get weird and shy when I talk about it because it’s so new. I’m obsessed with him. [He’s] all I think about.”

Motherhood Is One Of The Best Roles

After speaking with Guthrie, Williams discussed more about her new movie and being a mom on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

Being even more vulnerable with the two hosts, the actress agreed with Hoda that motherhood “is one of the best roles” a person can have. “It’s great,” Williams shared. “It’s just the most unbelievable adventure. I feel lucky every day.”

#M3GAN star Allison Williams talks motherhood, her career, and having "no tolerance" for watching horror films—even if she gets a "thrill" from starring in them! pic.twitter.com/SCBjOjvUci — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 5, 2023

Of course, the actress also talked about how much motherhood has changed her life. She has been shocked to find out that she can now work at warp speed since her time is so limited!

As a mother, Williams now realizes that her time is valuable and that being organized is key. In fact, the actress shared, “The amount of stuff I can get done in 30 minutes is unreal to me.”

It’s a sentiment that moms all over the world understand. It even led Jenna to ask, “Doesn’t it show you, too, that moms should just be in charge of everything?”

After all, if we weren’t able to organize and multitask, nothing would get done around the house. Then again, aren’t moms already responsible for everything?

More From Suggest