alleged-tiktok-creep-accused-of-secretly-recording-women

A TikTok star accused of secretly filming women and posting the videos online is under police investigation and could face up to five years in prison.

Sayed, known online as @itspolokid, has gained a massive following with 1.2 million Instagram followers and 1 million on TikTok (per The New York Post; his TikTok is currently disabled). He is recognized for sharing videos where he showcases his approach to “picking up” women.

Listen, Sayed isn’t exactly the best with life choices. He also called running out on a baseball field and getting tackled by security “the best moment” of his life.

Sayed, a United States citizen, has recently been recording women in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, and uploading the footage online without their apparent consent. The footage has gained a lot of attention, including from the ladies in them.

The women, approached and filmed by Sayed earlier this month, claim they were unaware they were being recorded, per The Post. They allege he used Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses to secretly capture their reactions.

In a video titled “Hitting on beauties in Bondi Beach! #confident,” Sayed is seen approaching a woman in a bikini who is relaxing on the beach with her friend.

“You are very f***ing beautiful. I like you,” the titan of industry tells the woman at one point in the clip. “I’m in love with your friend,” he adds, channeling Shakespeare.

One of the TikTok Star’s Alleged Victims Claims She Asked Him to Take a Video Down… and was Blocked

In a separate incident, a woman identified as Tahnaya Jae was secretly filmed by Sayed in the Kings Cross suburb. Speaking to news.com.au (per The Post), she revealed that after discovering a video featuring her, she reached out to Sayed, requesting its removal. However, instead of complying, he blocked her.

The video, featuring Sayed requesting Jae’s number before she walks away, has now surpassed 500,000 views. “I got off easy compared to some of the other girls. He knows this type of thing is not okay. He wouldn’t have blocked me otherwise. Total power trip,” Jae told the outlet.

Jae insists she was unaware she was being filmed, as his smartglasses are virtually indistinguishable from regular Ray-Ban sunglasses.

“The way some of the other girls are being bullied in the comments section breaks my heart,” she added.

In New South Wales, recording someone without their consent can lead to up to five years in prison. Meanwhile, NSW Police confirmed to news.com.au that they are aware of the incident after one woman reported it and an investigation is ongoing.