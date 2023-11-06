‘All My Children’ Star, Peter White, Dead At 86

Peter White, a veteran actor whose career spanned seven decades, passed away at the age of 86 on November 1, 2023, at his Los Angeles home. The cause of death was reported as melanoma, according to his former All My Children co-star, Kathleen Noone.

Peter White is remembered for his role as Lincoln “Linc” Tyler on the long-running ABC soap opera All My Children. However, his career included a range of notable credits in television and film, showcasing his talent over the years.

A Pivotal Role

One of his pivotal roles came early in his career when he portrayed Alan McCarthy in The Boys in the Band, a groundbreaking play that explored the lives of a group of gay men who come together for a birthday party in New York City. White originated this role during the Off-Broadway premiere in 1968, and he continued to shine as the character when the play was adapted into a film by William Friedkin in 1970.

In a 2008 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Peter White shared the challenges he faced when considering the role in The Boys in the Band. At the time, his career was flourishing, and he was hesitant about the risk involved in such a role. He received guidance from actress Myrna Loy, whom he considered his mentor. She encouraged him to embrace the risks that come with being an actor, and White ultimately took on the character.

“Opening night, none of us knew what we had. We all just thought, ‘It’s a play, it’s something new, it’s different and it’s good.’ It was a 100 percent gay audience — and then the next day, it went crazy! We got a call to come to the theater early because there was such a crowd around the theater that you couldn’t get near it,” recalled Peter White, reflecting on the impact and success of The Boys in the Band.

A Lasting Impact

In addition to his role in The Boys in the Band, White’s work in film and television included appearances in First Daughter, Armageddon, and the TV movie Passport to Paris, where he starred opposite Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. He contributed his talents to various projects and left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

White’s passing marks another tragic celebrity death this year including Matthew Perry, Cezary Olszewski, and Taraja Ramsess.

Peter White’s extensive career allowed him to explore a wide range of roles and genres, and he will be remembered for his contributions to both the stage and screen. His work continues to be celebrated by those who knew him and by his many fans who have enjoyed his performances over the years.