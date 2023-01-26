All About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Love Life And Past Girlfriends

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer made his name by portraying Will Munson in the long-running daytime soap As the World Turns on CBS. His performance on the show garnered him a trio of Emmy nominations. Soffer went on to appear in the TV drama Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2022.

Soffer’s fans are curious about his romantic doings and whether he has a girlfriend or a wife. This is what we know about his relationships with the ladies he has paired up with and if someone has caught his eye lately.

Jesse Lee Soffer Doesn’t Appear To Have A Girlfriend Now

Soffer, who was born in Ossining, New York on April 23, 1984, seems to be going solo right now. There are no indications that he has been seeing anyone regularly since he broke up with actress Torrey DeVitto in May 2019. He has never been married.

Soffer Dated ‘Chicago Med’ Star Torrey DeVitto For Eight Months

Beginning in September 2018, Soffer was seeing DeVitto, an actress from the TV drama Chicago Med. Soffer enthusiastically confirmed their relationship to Us Weekly when he said, “It’s great, it’s awesome.” Unfortunately, their cozy twosome fizzled in May 2019 after less than one year.

Soffer Was In A Relationship With Sophia Bush From 2014 To 2016

Soffer and Bush crossed each other’s paths in 2014 while they were both acting on Chicago P.D. They were reportedly dating but apparently broke it off in June 2015. They were observed holding hands while walking together in New York City in September by E! News, which ran a snap of them looking like a bit more than just chummy pals.

Bush was sporting aviator shades and wearing a sleeveless, lightweight gray dress with a pair of comfy flats. Soffer was equally relaxed in his choice of an outfit. He wore aviator sunglasses, a button-down shirt rolled up at the wrists, and jeans. Soffer’s right hand was obviously clasped around Bush’s left one.

E! News called their body language “innocent PDA.” The publication hinted that people might be wondering if Bush and Soffer’s relationship could be on again. The signals that might have been interpreted as romantic by some evidently were not because Bush and Soffer went their separate ways by November 2016. Bush left the cast of Chicago P.D. the next year.

Soffer spoke about Bush graciously when she made her exit from the cast. TVLine reported that he said, “You know, it’s always sad when a cast member leaves a show. We’re a huge family, and she’s a huge part of making the show what it was. We all created something together, and so that’s always difficult. But the show must go on. That’s how it works.”

He Was Never With On-Screen Wife Tracy Spiridakos In Real Life

Sometimes when actors portray spouses on TV or in films, they do it so convincingly that folks have the erroneous impression that they are really married to each other or at least romantically involved.

There is always the possibility that people pretending to be wed because of a storyline do fall for each other off screen, as was the case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie when they were in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

With Soffer and his TV co-star Tracy Spiridakos, however, if viewers think they see amorous fire, in reality, there isn’t even any smoke. Their chemistry seems utterly natural and unfeigned, so fans of the show can be forgiven for mistaking them for a real-life couple, which they do not appear to be.

On Lie Detector Test, it’s priceless to watch Soffer and Spiridakos as they genially horsed around, clearly at ease with each other and having plenty of harmless fun. He good-naturedly fired questions at her while a solemn-looking technician seated near them registered Spiridakos’ responses on a make-believe lie detector.

“Have you ever had a crush on a co-worker?” Soffer asked her. “For sure,” she quipped, smiling broadly.

But the best was yet to come. Soffer jokingly wanted to know if Spiridakos had ever murdered someone. After a brief, tense pause, she straight-facedly replied, “No,” then dissolved into gales of laughter.

The two do love ribbing each other. When they were interviewed by ET Canada and Spiridakos was questioned about how it was when she first joined the cast of Chicago P.D., she lightheartedly quipped, “Everyone but Jesse was amazing!”

Neither one has indicated or confirmed that they are in a relationship, so it’s reasonable to assume that these two are no more than colleagues and good friends.

Jesse Lee Soffer seems to be enjoying his personal and professional life without outwardly putting loads of pressure on himself to settle down with someone. The romantic relationships that he has had—at least the ones that we are aware of—seem to have run their course and ended in a friendly way.

Soffer is a talented young star whose career is going places and whose romantic life will hopefully stay on the upswing.