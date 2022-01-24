All About Alexandra Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s Documentary-Making Daughter

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is known by every American, but what do we know about her daughter? Alexandra Pelosi is famous in her own right, as a journalist, documentary filmmaker, and writer.

Her First Documentary

Alexandra is the youngest of Pelosi and her husband Paul’s five children. She earned a B.A. from Loyola Marymount University and received a master’s degree from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Alexandra began her career as a documentary filmmaker while working as a field producer at NBC. In 2000, while covering George W. Bush’s presidential campaign, she brought a handheld camcorder on the road with her. The footage of her 18 months on the campaign trail was eventually turned into Journeys With George, her first documentary. It went on to earn six Emmy nominations.

The filmmaker left NBC for HBO and continued to create documentaries, like Diary of a Political Tourist and Friends of God: A Road Trip with Alexandra Pelosi. An expert multitasker, Alexandra wrote books while making these films, including Sneaking Into the Flying Circus: How the Media Turn Our Presidential Campaigns into Freak Shows and Citizen U.S.A.: A 50 State Road Trip.

Her Latest Doc Looks At How ‘Social Media Changed The Course of American History’

Alexandra’s documentaries typically follow political subjects and election campaigns, but she’s also produced films about evangelical Christians, the homeless population in Orange County, and the U.S. Constitution.

Her latest documentary, American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself, was released in 2020. The film “take[s] a selfie of how America looks in 2020” during a year when “smartphones and social media changed the course of American history.” The documentary also looks into how damaging social media can be.

“Every single person I talked to, no matter who they were going to vote for or if they weren’t going to vote at all or didn’t even know who was on the ballot, would say: social media is destroying our mental health,” Alexandra said in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s destroying our conversation.”

As busy as she is making documentaries and writing books, Alexandra has also found time for a family. In 2005, she married Dutch journalist, lawyer, and U.S. correspondent Michiel Vos. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Paul, the following year, and a second son, Thomas, the year after that.

