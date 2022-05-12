Alison Brie’s ‘Mad Men’ Era Red Carpet Photo Is Stunning

Alison Brie rose to cult-favorite status thanks to her roles as Annie Edison in Community and Diane Nguyen in Bojack Horseman before rising to even greater heights as Ruth Wilder in Glow. Though those shows launched Brie to her current career heights, they didn’t serve as her big break. We recently found a photo of Brie from her time on Mad Men and it’s so sweet to see her in the early stages of her acting career.

Alison Brie’s Hollywood Beginnings

Glow star Alison Brie has a Hollywood resume that’s bound to impress. Little-known fact: one of her very first roles as a young girl growing up in California was on Hannah Montana! Brie has certainly come a long way from those innocent days on the Disney Channel, however.

These days, her roles tend to be a lot meatier and judging by her latest released film Spin Me Round, a lot darker. It’s a far cry from Brie’s other hit series Community, which was heavy on the laughs and absurdity, though Brie shined during the comedy show’s more emotional moments.

Remember Brie In ‘Mad Men?’

It’s possible that she honed those dramatic talents while working on the acclaimed AMC drama series Mad Men. It’s no surprise that Brie, who exudes a kind of timeless beauty that gives her an impressive amount of range, was cast in the 1960s-era series.

What some people might not know is that Brie worked on both Mad Men and Community during the same time period. The AMC drama began a little over two years before Community, but both shows ended in the same year. The NBC comedy was plagued by long hiatuses, which probably gave Brie plenty of time to dedicate to her other series.

Some Happy Life Events

Since the end of those shows, and the beginning of the now-concluded Glow, Brie has had quite a few life events occur. Namely, she married her gorgeous actor husband Dave Franco. The two often collaborate together on film projects including 2017’s The Disaster Artist, which also starred Dave’s brother James Franco.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: (L-R) Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the Los Angeles advanced screening of IFC’s “The Rental” at Vineland Drive-In on June 18, 2020 in City of Industry, California. Available in select theaters, drive-ins, and On Demand July 24. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As Brie’s career continues to grow to new heights, it’s odd to look back at photos of her during her time on Mad Men. While her shiny brown hair and doe-like blue eyes are still as potent as ever, there’s a new maturity to Brie’s face that looks a lot like confidence. It might be a little weird to see her looking so young and fresh-faced, but there’s a lot of pride to be found in more recent photos.

Alison Brie’s First Red Carpet Walk

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 21: Actress Alison Brie attends the premiere of ‘Mad Men – Season 2’ at the Egyptian theater on July 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

That could be thanks to the way Brie has begun trying her hand at other jobs in the entertainment industry, including directing an episode of Glow and writing for both Spin Me Round and her yet-to-be-released film Somebody I Used To Know. Accomplishing that much before the age of 40 will definitely provide an extra boost of confidence.

