Ali Larter Shares The “Hardest” Landman Scenes For Her Film

Ali Larter has shared which scenes were the “hardest” for her to film for Landman, and her answer might surprise you a little.

With Taylor Sheridan’s Landman season 2 done and 3 on the way, Ali Larter spoke to PEOPLE about the scenes she finds the hardest to film. The 49-year-old actress said her bikini scenes are “tough, in a weird way.”

“I don’t think there’s an actress alive that’s like, ‘Woo! Got a bikini scene!'” she continued. “Nobody wants to do it.”

Considering that her character, Angela (the wife of the main character Tommy), has quite a few bikini scenes, she’s had to push through despite her mental battles.

“Those are the hardest for me. I don’t enjoy them,” she said. However, “It’s just part of the story that I’m telling, and I’m an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite.”

Ali Larter Must Fight Off Her Own Insecurities While Filming ‘Landman’ Bikini Scenes

Ali Larter said that Angels is “so physical and loves the spray tans, and the blonde,” which means she’s always “staying in shape for this role and all that comes with it.”

Despite her hesitations for such scenes, Larter presses on regardless. “But no matter what, it’s like, I’ve got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes.”

She previously mentioned that she has a rigorous routine to maintain her physique. “I’m up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It’s only 30 minutes,” she said, alongside “a lot of strength training.”

“I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I’m one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein, all day long. It works for me.”

In December 2025, Paramount renewed Landman for a third season, giving a smile to all the starving Yellowstone fans.

There are rumors going around that production will begin in April or May this year. No release dates have been revealed, naturally, so you’ll have to wait some more months for any new updates.

I wonder if Taylor Sheridan has any more gruelling bikini scenes for Ali Larter lined up. Well, it won’t be anything she hasn’t done before.