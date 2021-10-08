Alfred Molina Net Worth: How The Dynamic Actor Made His Millions

Spider-Man fans rejoiced when they found out that Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the British-born actor has had a long successful career far beyond his role as the iconic supervillain, appearing in over 200 films, television, and stage productions. He’s especially well known for his iconic supporting roles that tend to steal the show. So, how much money is Alfred Molina worth? Find out how the Spider-Man star made his millions.

Alfred Molina’s Career Highlights

Molina is an English-American actor, born in Paddington, London to an Italian mother and Spanish Father. He decided to pursue acting after seeing the film, Spartacus. Molina started his career by attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Later, he became a part of the National Youth Theatre. His hard work paid off when he was cast in a 1980 West End production of Oklahoma!, where he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Newcomer in a Play.

Following his West End debut, Molina went on to star in many stage productions. He earned Tony Award nominations for Best Actor for his roles in Art, Fiddler on the Roof, and Red.

Molina took to the big screen with his first major role as Satipo in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Molina claimed he only earned $2500 a week for the role. He went on to book more gigs in the ’90s, with roles in films like Enchanted April and Maverick.

In 2002, he received wide recognition for his role in the film Frida, earning BAFTA and SAG award nominations. He earned nominations for those same awards in 2009 for his supporting role in An Education.

In 2004, Molina made his historic debut as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, which became one of the highest-grossing films that year making over $780 million in the worldwide box office. He even earned a nomination for a Satellite Award as Best Supporting Actor. Molina surprised fans by reprising his role as the supervillian 17 years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

(Sony Pictures)

“We were all under orders not to talk about it because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

Molina has also been successful on the small screen. He earned his first Emmy Award nomination in 2014 for his role in The Normal Heart. He was nominated again in 2017 for his supporting role in Feud: Bette and Joan.

Alfred Molina’s Net Worth

So how much is Alfred Molina worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star is worth around $8 million. His wife, Frozen director Jennifer Lee, has estimated net worth of $12 million, giving them a combined estimated net worth of $20 million.

When it comes to spending his fortune, Molina has invested in real estate. In 2017, Molina sold his $2.8 million home. He then bought a $2.75 million mansion in La Cañada Flintridge with Lee.

With Molina’s impressive list of movie, television, and play appearances, it is safe to say he has his toes dipped in a little bit of everything in Hollywood. His net worth proves his success throughout his remarkable career.