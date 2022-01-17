Who Is Riley Roberts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Longtime Partner Who She Met In College

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is known for making headlines, whether it’s for her strong opinions or her fashion statements. However, as much as she stays in the public eye, the congressperson from the Bronx keeps her private life private. For example, many were surprised to hear that she was in a relationship. So, who is Riley Roberts?

Where Did They Meet?

Details about the relationship were revealed in AOC’s 2018 Vogue profile. According to the profile, the couple met at their alma mater, Boston University. They both attended a weekly conversation with the Dean of the school, called “Coffee and Conversations.”

“I think people see how glamorous she is, but these were not two glamorous people,” the couple’s friend Raul Fernandez shared in a 2020 Vanity Fair profile. “These were two awkward, supersmart, like-to-talk-about-issues kind of people that met through this super-wonky, nerdy thing.”

The two dated throughout college, broke up after graduation, then reconnected a few years later. Roberts is one of her biggest supporters. In the Netflix documentary, Knock Down The House, he can be seen throughout the film as Ocasio-Cortez attempts to win her congressional race.

Roberts was also by her side at her swearing-in ceremony, alongside her brother and mother. He told the New York Post that it was “a really incredible day, really special.” He also shared his opinion of Washington, DC, saying, “It’s great.”

Roberts Has Full Family Approval

So, what does Roberts do for a living? According to his LinkedIn page, Roberts is the head of marketing at HomeBuilder.com, a company that helps people manage the maintenance on their homes. He also works as a consultant to help tech startups increase revenue through marketing and development.

AOC has spoken a little about their relationship in the past few months, sharing details and dating advice on her social media accounts. When the representative from New York was asked on Instagram about the key to a healthy relationship, she posed the question to Roberts, who joked, “We spend mornings together, spend quality time together, browse TikTok together.”

In addition to being a supportive partner to Ocasio-Cortez, Roberts also has full approval from her family. In a gushing interview with the Daily Mail, Ocasio-Cortez’s mother said, “I love him. He is the most loving, supporting person I’ve seen. He helped her tremendously during the election.”

“They’ve been together for four years now, after they reconnected from a college breakup,” she continued. “I know they love children, and they do very well with children from the family. So, I hope they get married soon.” For now, she’ll have to make do with being grandmother to the couple’s French bulldog, Deco.

