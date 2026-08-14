Alex Cooper Suffers Another Career Setback

Alex Cooper’s Unwell Beverage business is reportedly coming to an end less than two years after the Call Her Daddy host launched the brand with Nestlé.

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Bloomberg reported Thursday, Aug. 13, that Unwell Beverages is expected to stop production this fall after releasing a lineup of Halloween-themed drinks. The report cited people familiar with the plans and sources at Target, the brand’s primary distribution partner.

Target is reportedly selling through its remaining inventory before production ends across the beverage line. Neither Cooper nor Unwell immediately provided additional details about the reported shutdown.

The company launched in 2025 with Unwell Hydration, an electrolyte-focused drink. The brand later expanded its offerings with Unwell Focus, Unwell Protein and Unwell Energy.

Cooper previously explained that she wanted to create beverages aimed at women after noticing what she viewed as a gap in the market. During the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit, she discussed the idea behind the company.

“Every time I went to pick up an energy drink or any type of hydration drink, it’s all catered to men,” Cooper said, according to The Cut. “If you go on their Instagrams, the packaging is for men, and a lot of time it has to do with high performance, like you have to be a professional athlete to drink this, and it’s all made for men, by men, marketed to men.”

The reported closure comes as Cooper and her broader Unwell brand have faced scrutiny this year. Some of the criticism has centered on her husband, Matt Kaplan, and allegations concerning his treatment of Unwell Network employees, according to Vanity Fair. Cooper and Kaplan have not publicly confirmed those allegations.

Unwell Network, which Cooper founded as part of her media business, has expanded beyond her flagship podcast into a broader collection of shows and creator projects.

Cooper’s beverage venture was one of her attempts to build on the success of her media career and expand the Unwell name into consumer products.

The beverage news arrives during a major personal chapter for Cooper. She announced in May that she and Kaplan are expecting their first child.

For now, consumers can still find Unwell products as retailers sell through existing stock. However, if the Bloomberg report is accurate, the Halloween release will mark the final chapter for the beverage company’s current product lineup.