Alec Baldwin’s Wife Speaks Out on ‘Rust’ Shooting and How It Has Impacted Their Family

Months after the Rust shooting case was thrown out, Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, opens up about how the case has impacted the actor’s family.

In a preview of their new TLC show, The Baldwins, Alec and Hilaria reflect on how life has been for their family after the actor was charged in the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyne Hutchins. People reported that the episode was filmed 10 days before the July 2024 trial, which ended with the judge dismissing the charges against the actor.

“The past three years has been a significant chunk of my children’s lives,” Hilaria explained in a confessional. “Our older ones were much younger but have had the awareness because of their age to be able to understand what’s going on. The youngest three don’t know a life without this.”

Alec Baldwin also admitted that “everything was so different” before the Rust shooting. “Our lives are very, very different,” he said. “Our children have been forced to recognize that. They’ve been forced to deal with that, with us in their own way.”

“They’ve had some really unfortunate realizations about things that are going on,” Hilaria then shared. “Life will forever be different. Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy: a son lost his mom. We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family story.”

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Shooting Occurred in October 2021

While filming on the Rust set on Oct. 27, 2021, Baldwin was holding a prop gun when it suddenly discharged. The bullet hit and killed Hutchins as well as injured writer-director Joel Souza. Baldwin was later indicted for involuntary manslaughter. However, the judge dismissed the case with prejudice after Baldwin’s legal team argued the prosecutors had withheld evidence.

Alec Baldwin continuously insisted that he had pulled the trigger on the Rust set. He also claimed he did not know that there was live ammunition in the prop gun.

“This has been just surreal,” Alec explained to Halaria during the episode. “I mean, I can’t even believe that we’re going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, ‘Well, I’m going to try my best to just get through it,’ and I think what it’s done to you and how much it’s hurt you and everything.”

He then admitted in the confessional, "This past year was just terrible. There was times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, 'Wow, my kids. I can't get up.' That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never.'"












