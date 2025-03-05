Alec Baldwin’s Wife Recalls Him Texting He ‘Wanted to Kill Himself’ Following the ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says the actor experienced “survivor’s guilt” following the Rust set shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of The Baldwins, Hilaria opened up about the text messages that her husband sent her shortly after the accident.

The actor was on the New Mexico film set when his prop gun accidentally fired, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Rust set shooting. The episode chronicled the actor preparing for the trial.

“I found these text messages the other day between us, you know, the day after,” Hilaria explained during the episode. “And [Alec] said he wanted to kill himself.”

Hilaris further stated that her husband “has survivor’s guilt” over the incident. “You’re involved in this thing that nobody could even possibly imagine. And so he goes back to that day, he wishes it were him. He would change places [with Hutchins] in a second.”

Alec Baldwin Was Hospitalized With Heart Problems Following the ‘Rust’ Shooting

Also, during the episode, Hilaria opened up about how the Rust shooting impacted Alec Baldwin and his health.

“This has affected his health and his mental health tremendously the past few years,” she explained. “All of a sudden, he has started having heart problems. He’s been hospitalized multiple times.”

Hilaria then said that Alec “fainted,” and she was forced to shake him. “It’s hard sometimes. But, you know, hopefully we’re in the hardest but the tail end of it.”

Shortly after Alec’s trial began, the judge dismissed the case upon learning the prosecutors had withheld evidence from the defense.

Following the trial, Baldwin stated he owed his wife Hilaria “everything” for her unwavering support during his legal struggles.

“She is the most spiritually ascended human being I’ve ever met,” the longtime actor said. “And she was kind to me and supportive of me. She was frustrated.”

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last March and was sentenced this past summer.



