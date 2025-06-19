Alan Ritchson Jokes About Joe Biden Beating Him at Arm Wrestling After Crashing ‘Reacher’ Set

Former President Joe Biden and his family made a surprise cameo on the set of the Amazon Prime action series Reacher on Monday morning. According to the show’s star, Alan Ritchson, the ultimate alpha male showdown saw Biden proving his dominance over the burly actor with his own flex of strength.

CBS Philadelphia reported that Biden, along with former First Lady Jill Biden and their son Hunter, surprised the cast and crew of the series filming in Philadelphia during a police chase scene. Local photographer HughE Dillon, who was nearby watching the production, told the outlet that black SUVs unexpectedly arrived on the set.

“Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering,” Dillon recalled. “Then someone said, ‘We love you, Joe, we love you!'”

The report states that the former president visited the area to have breakfast at the nearby restaurant Parc. Later, Biden met with several cast and crew members, including Alan Ritchson, the burly lead actor of Reacher, and took photos with them.

“It was just something very bizarre that I never could have imagined, both things were happening at the same time,” Dillon added.

Ritchson shared his experience meeting Biden in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends,” Ritchson wrote alongside a montage of Biden on the set. “Was a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family. They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present. We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement,” he added.

However, the Reacher actor, who on the show often does impressive feats of strength, noted that Biden showed his dominance while on set.

“Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling. All in a day’s work,” Ritchson joked.

Of course, the Reacher star being stoked to meet Biden shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Ritchson has previously made political comments critical of conservatives. In an April 2024 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Ritchson criticized Christian supporters of President Donald Trump.

“Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it,” Ritchson told THR.

Something tells us Ritchson wouldn’t let Trump beat him at arm wrestling.