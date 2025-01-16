Alabama Barker Dons Totally Sheer, Backless Dress in New Pics

Travis Barker’s 19-year-old daughter, Alabama, turned up the heat, sharing a series of fiery snaps on Instagram that left little to the imagination.

Videos by Suggest

In a Wednesday, Jan. 15 Instagram carousel, the teenager turned heads with a series of photos rocking a sheer, lacy black dress with a floral design—paired boldly with nothing but a black thong underneath.

She accompanied her post with a lyric from “By Myself,” a song by Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez. “Bro said he can’t wait to see Alabama like Travis Barker,” she captioned the sizzling snaps.

Image via Instagram / Alabama Luella Barker

The photo series shows her posing with her hands covering her chest, wearing a one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit and fringe details along the hem.

In other photos, Alabama strikes a pose in a bold black-and-white close-up, dances gracefully in the shadowy glow of palm trees, and turns to reveal a delicate tattoo resembling wings on her lower back, framed by her bare shoulder.

Image via Instagram / Alabama Luella Barker

Though the ink is reportedly older, this might be the first time the teen has graced fans with such a candid shot of the tattoo.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Alabama Barker’s Caption to Her Instagram Post

Of course, Alabama’s over two million followers rushed to the comments to lavish praise over her latest offering. The comments were filled with heart and fire emojis. “Mommyyyy,” one wordsmith also gushed.

However, not everyone was feeling the post. Especially the caption, since the teen has apparently re-used it multiple times.

“Having ur body out thirst trapping with ur dad’s name in the same post is weird,” one onlooker bemoaned. “We’re getting tired of this lame ass caption,” a second fan wrote.

“You done posted the same caption a million times. We get it…” a third beleaguered Instagram denizen added.

“I wish I had daddy’s money like this so I could do better then this,” yet another user joked.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Alabama has embraced body art as a form of self-expression. Per People, in early 2024, she and Travis, 49, celebrated the start of the year by getting tattoos together.

She captured moments from their father-daughter adventure on her Instagram Stories, sharing photos that included one of them playfully exchanging peace signs. “Tatted together,” she captioned the post.

In a separate post, she shared that she has the title of Stevie Wonder’s 1976 hit song, “Isn’t She Lovely,” tattooed along the side of her hand.