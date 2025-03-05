Al Roker Reveals Major Update on His Daughter’s Life

We’ve learned of an exciting milestone for Al Rocker and his family: The longtime Today anchor’s youngest daughter, Leila, is engaged!

Videos by Suggest

Leila, now a freelance journalist, took to her Instagram to announce her longtime love, Sylvain Gricourt, who proposed to her while they were vacationing in Venice, Italy.

“8 years ago, I moved to Paris,” she wrote in her post. “7 years ago, I met my person and best friend, and 2 days ago, that person took me on the most exciting surprise trip to Venice to ask me to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Leila also shared a snapshot of the gorgeous pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Al Roker and His Wife Deborah Robert Celebrate Their Daughter’s Engagement

Leila’s mother and ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts posted a sweet comment. “We could not be happier and more joyful!!!!!” she said about her and Al Roker. Welcome to the family, Sylvain! Now let’s plan a wedding!”

Roker himself made a special social media post congratulating Leila on her engagement. “Well, it is now official,” he declared. “[Gricourt] has proposed to my little girl [Leila] in the romantic city of Venice.”

Echoing his wife Deborah, Al wrote, “We could not be happier, and look forward to planning for these two wonderful young folks coming together.”

In addition to Leila, Roker has a son, Nick, whom he also shares with Roberts, and his eldest daughter, Courtney, who is from his marriage to his late ex-wife Alice Bell.

Roker previously opened up about his children during an interview with PEOPLE in 2024.

“When you raise your kids, it’s nice to see them grow up and be accomplished. My oldest [Courtney] is a chef and just had a baby,” Roker further said. “And our youngest [Nick] is in college, and they’re good kids. Having [Leila here in Paris] is just the frosting on [top].”