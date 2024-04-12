Akebono, Sumo Legend and WWE Superstar, Dead at 54

WWE star Akebono Taro is dead at the age of 54.

Akebono’s family announced via a statement to the Associated Press on Thursday that the Hawaiian-born sumo wrestler had passed away earlier this month.

“It is with sadness that we announce Akebono Taro died of heart failure earlier this month while receiving care at a hospital in the Tokyo area,” his family said.

In an email to the Associated Press, Akebono’s wife, Christine Rowan, added that he died “within the past week.” However, she did not provide any further details.

“I had to tend to personal matters that needed to be done prior to publicly announcing my husband’s death,” she said.

According to the AP, “Akebono grew up on the rural side of the Koolau mountains from Honolulu and was born Chad George Ha’aheo Rowan. He moved to Tokyo in the late 1980s and won his first grand championship in 1993.”

The death of Akebono has devastated countless friends and family members. Many individuals shared their condolences online. Rahm Emanuel, the United States ambassador to Japan, posted to X (formerly Twitter):

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Akebono, a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan,” he wrote.

“When Akebono became the first-ever foreign-born grand champion, sumo’s highest rank, in 1993, he opened the door for other foreign wrestlers to find success in the sport. Throughout his 35 years in Japan, Akebono strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport.”

Rival and friend of Akebono, Wakanohana (real name Masaru Hanada), also expressed his grievances through a statement to CNN.

“A rival, a friend, and a colleague with whom I shared many hardships and joys, has departed,” Hanada said, adding that he missed him “so much.”

“I was talking with him about meeting under a tree in Hawaii with all our fellow sumo wrestlers when we grew older. I couldn’t fulfill that promise, and I’m just so sad. I’ll see you under the tree in Hawaii. I’ll see you there.”

Akebono leaves behind his wife, daughter, and two sons. According to their statement, his family “kindly asks for privacy during this time of mourning.” They plan to host a “private celebration of his life.”