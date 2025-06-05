aew-star-mina-shirakawa-wows-in-short-shorts-while-visiting-arizona

Pro wrestler Mina Shirakawa just turned up the heat in the Arizona desert, sharing some knockout shots that are as bold as her moves in the ring.

The AEW star recently treated her Instagram followers to a desert-themed photo dump, and let’s just say, the heat wasn’t just coming from the sun. Kicking things off with a cheeky pose, she flaunted her fit legs and silver alligator print micro shorts that left little to the imagination. Pairing it with a tiny sleeveless black top, she showed she’s not just knocking out opponents but also crushing the fashion game. With chunky black shades pushed up to her forehead and her pink-and-purple streaked hair flowing perfectly, she gave the camera a sly smile.

The third shot saw the wrestler striking a dramatic pose, pointing at a large cactus. Meanwhile, she finished off the shoot by giving her fans a wink and an impossibly cute smile.

Desert struts never looked so fierce.

“Arizona, you’re wild,” Shirakawa captioned the post, adding a cactus and flaming heart emoji.

Fans React to Mina Shirakawa Desert Photo Shoot

Of course, Shirakawa’s over 300,000 followers jumped from the top ropes and into the comments to praise the 37-year-old’s post.

“Gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous,” one fan gushed. “My queen,” a second fan wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

“Hell Yeah, Everybody Wants Minaaa,” another fan wrote, adding: “I’m excited to see her stealing the show on the Next PPVs. She never disappoints.”

In March, Japanese wrestling promotion STARDOM shared a video where Mina Shirakawa announced she would be leaving to join AEW. She confirmed her departure would take place at the end of the month. Shirakawa stated that she wanted to bring the skills she developed in STARDOM to AEW and continue pursuing her dreams.

Shirakawa had her final match with STARDOM in Japan on April 6. She also participated in the promotion’s two shows in Las Vegas on April 17 and 18.

According to Wrestle Zone, Shirakawa competed in AEW in 2024, where she faced Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Later that year, she returned to AEW and challenged Mariah May for the title at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.