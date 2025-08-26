aerosmith-icon-cancels-concerts-due-to-illness

Aerosmith icon Joe Perry was forced to cancel multiple concerts due to an illness he is currently battling.

The music legend took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that his Aug. 22 show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, had been postponed.

“We know this is disappointing news, and we truly appreciate your understanding and support,” Perry and his team shared. They added that event updates are being sent through email.

One day after announcing the Foxwoods Casino performance postponement, the Aerosmith bandmate announced the Port Chester show would also be rescheduled.

“A bug has been making its way through the band,” the post reads. “And unfortunately, we’re not in shape to get there tonight ot give you the show you deserve.”

He then added, “All tickets will be honored for rescheduled show. See you there!!”

The Aerosmith icon is currently on tour with his own group, The Joe Perry Project. Following the Aug. 27 rescheduled show, Perry and his crew will have a couple of weeks off before hitting the road once again for two final shows.

Joe Perry Recently Revealed That Fellow Aerosmith Icon Steven Tyler Doesn’t Want to Tour Anymore

Although Steven Tyler performed at Ozzy Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell tour last month, Joe Perry says the fellow Aerosmith icon isn’t interested in touring anymore.

“There’s been talk about doing a documentary, that might be part of it,” Perry explained about Tyler’s lack of interest. “I’ve been spending a lot of time with Steven, and he just doesn’t want to tour, and he can’t tour. It’s tough.”

Perry further pointed out, “I’m not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It’s a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an Aerosmith tour.”

Regarding a potential Las Vegas residency, Perry wasn’t necessarily ruling out the possibility of one. “I’ll never say never, but I wouldn’t bet on it – no pun intended,” he admitted. “You really have to want to be there, and we’re all at that point: How do you want to live? How do you want to spend the next however long you’ve got?”