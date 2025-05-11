adults-only-disney-world-experience-revealed

In a rare turn of events, Disney World has announced a new adults-only experience that will be launched this summer.

According to the Disney World website, the GEO-82 Fireworks Experience, which will be in EPCOT, will kick off on June 4. The experience is specifically for Disney World guests ages 21 and up.

“Your part will be seated at a private table besides the window in GEO-82,” the description reads. “You’ll be perfectly positioned to enjoy dazzling views of Luminous The Symphony of Us, the nighttime spectacular.”

The experience will include champagne specially selected by sommeliers at Walt Disney World Resort or an event-exclusive cocktail. Guests will be offered a “tasting tower of savory light bites” before Luminous The Symphony of Us begins. A “selection of sweets” will also be available during the nighttime spectacular.

How Much Is the New Adults-Only Disney World Experience?

The special adults-only experience at Disney World will have a price tag of $179 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Theme park admission is required but not included in the price of the event.

Advance reservations are also required, as space is “extremely limited.” Guests are advised to arrive at GEO-82 at their designated check-in time, which will be 60 minutes for Liminous. The Symphony of Us begins.

Fireworks are not guaranteed as part of the experience. “On rare occasions, evening fireworks may be rescheduled or canceled,” the website reads.

All entertainment and experience are subject to change without notice. There is a 24-hour cancellation policy as well. “Full price will be charged/forfeited if the Guest cancels within one day or fails to show up for the reservation.”