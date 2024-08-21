Adult Star Sophia Leone’s Cause of Death at 26 Revealed

Less than six months after adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead in her New Mexico apartment, the cause of her death has been revealed.

Authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico confirmed that the cause of death for Sophia Leone was accidental overdose, TMZ reported. However, the specific drug involved in the actress’ sudden death remains unclear.

Leone’s mother had told law enforcement officials that the adult film actress drank heavily at times and struggled with “suicidal thoughts.”

The authorities noted that Leone’s body did not show any signs of trauma. She was 26 years old at the time of her death.

Leone was discovered unresponsive on March 1. At the time, 101 Modeling, which was responsible for her bookings, stated her death was under investigation as a “home invasion homicide.”

“Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you,” 101 Modeling wrote on X at the time.

Sophia Leone made her industry debut in 2014. According to her IMDb profile, she appeared in more than 80 films. She reportedly worked with big adult film studios, including Brazzers, Evil Angel, and Reality Kings.

Sophia Leone’s Stepfather Expressed His Grief and Sorrow Over Her Sudden Death

Sophia Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses. He shared his family’s sorrow over the sudden and devastating loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and Friends devastated and in Shock,” Romero wrote.

He also stated, “I am reaching out to all of Sophia’s supporters and the community during this incredibly difficult time. Sophia without question deserves the absolute best memorial and you can help us. Any donation no matter the amount will go straight towards the costs associated with the investigation, Funeral Expense’s, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak.”

Romero then continued by noting, “Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

He went on to add, “As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.”